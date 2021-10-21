Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 138.28 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.75.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59). Also, insider Anita Frew purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($53,305.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 82,625 shares of company stock worth $10,874,522.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

