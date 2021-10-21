Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TKAT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takung Art by 17.2% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

