Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TKAT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $74.11.
Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.
About Takung Art
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
