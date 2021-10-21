Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.
Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
