Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

