Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.40.
TSE:MEG opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.58. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
