Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

TSE:MEG opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.58. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

