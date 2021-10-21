Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

