Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $144.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $121.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

