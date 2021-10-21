SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.