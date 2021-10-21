E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.87. E2open Parent shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 41,666 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,302 shares of company stock valued at $765,121 and have sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.