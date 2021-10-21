Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.