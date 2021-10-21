China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.07 price objective on the stock.

JG has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth $765,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth $178,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

