JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $276.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.47.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $226.66 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

