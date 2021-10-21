Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.56 $84.40 million $0.58 26.88 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.04 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

