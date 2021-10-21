Comparing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.71 $511.11 million $0.87 16.21

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.28, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

