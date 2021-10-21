Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.35.

Shares of OXY opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

