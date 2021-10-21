FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FMC by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 504.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

