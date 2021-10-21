McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCFE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

MCFE opened at $22.27 on Monday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 18.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter worth about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 352.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 319,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in McAfee by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McAfee by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

