Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Declines By 19.6%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 533,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Dufry alerts:

DFRYF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.