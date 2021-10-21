Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

