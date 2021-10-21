Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $26.77.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.