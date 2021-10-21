ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.37. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,613,060 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

