Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

