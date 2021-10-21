Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €42.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

