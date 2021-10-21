Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.44

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.44 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06). Over the last three months, insiders bought 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

