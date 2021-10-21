Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.39. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

