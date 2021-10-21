Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.85. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 62,318 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

