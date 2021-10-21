Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $2.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 22,507 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

