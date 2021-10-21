Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVNT stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

