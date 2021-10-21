Shopify (SHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$1.58. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

