Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Financial stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

