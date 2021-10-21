Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

