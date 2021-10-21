Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOVO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.77 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.