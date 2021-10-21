Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOVO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

