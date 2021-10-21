FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.