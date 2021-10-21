Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

