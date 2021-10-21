Analyzing FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Novanta has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 9.86 $44.52 million $1.95 84.12 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.27

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Novanta currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.55%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.09%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Novanta.

Summary

Novanta beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

