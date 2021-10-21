Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

80.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.39 $170.10 million $1.68 40.04 Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.13 $158.00 million $5.46 22.82

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58% Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88 Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 8 1 2.71

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $64.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $165.54, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

