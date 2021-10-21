Head-To-Head Survey: Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci and bioMérieux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $49.38 billion 1.29 $1.42 billion N/A N/A bioMérieux $3.56 billion 3.97 $461.95 million $3.90 30.65

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, bioMérieux has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vinci and bioMérieux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 bioMérieux 2 1 2 0 2.00

Vinci currently has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than bioMérieux.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci beats bioMérieux on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

