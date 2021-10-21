JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €196.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

