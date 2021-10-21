Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,768 ($114.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,204.99. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.