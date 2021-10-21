Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lyft, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lyft in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Shares of LYFT opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.