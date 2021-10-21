Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.99.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

