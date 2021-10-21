$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

