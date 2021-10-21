Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.170-$5.370 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.300-$1.360 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $157.97 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

