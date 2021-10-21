James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $529.04

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 529.04 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.53%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

