Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

