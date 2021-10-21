TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IGM. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.63.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$47.93.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

