National Bankshares Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stingray Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.44.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

