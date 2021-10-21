Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$12.68 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.84.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

