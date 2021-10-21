Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 37,148 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

