Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.56.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

