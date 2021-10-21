888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Purchases 409 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 409 shares of 888 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48).

Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. 888 Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is 343.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

